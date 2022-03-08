Why Some Redditors Are Becoming 'Invegs'

According to the retail analytics company IPSOS Retail Performance, between 2004 and 2019, the number of people who showed interest in vegan and plant-based diets ballooned from 290,000 to 9.7 million in the United States alone. Vegan News quoted a global business development manager from the analytics company, Kelly Fairchild, who explained part of that expansion in terms of the changing dialogue about plant-based diets: "As the dialog around veganism shifts from one of animal welfare, to wider concerns around climate change and personal health, we are seeing more and more people adopt this once minority dietary preference." In a piece unrelated to the IPSOS findings, a contributor to DESIblitz credited educational documentaries about the meat industry for an increase in the number of people adopting a vegan diet.

Though vegetarianism and veganism may have seen lots of growth for moral, environmental, and health reasons, those aren't the prime reasons that some Redditors have become "invegs." Rather, there is a financial incentive to cut down one's meat intake. That's right: Sticking to a diet without meat has typically been cheaper than one that includes it. Speaking with Healthline, Sharon Palmer, RDN, said that "animal proteins tend to be the most expensive item on the plate." And as the name"inveg" implies, the decision to cut out pricier proteins isn't entirely voluntary.