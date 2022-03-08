Belle Vie - Everything We Know So Far

Per Fine Dining Lovers, viewers will witness the "pandemic journey" of Belle Vie at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on March 9. Directed by Marcus Mizelle, the documentary, also titled "Belle Vie," follows Vincent Samarco as he tries to keep Belle Vie thriving amid the spread of Covid-19, lockdowns, and other trials and tribulations during the pandemic, including "bankruptcy, red tape and personal loss."

The restaurant managed to become a "culinary hub" over the years and was loved by locals. In fact, the paintings at Belle Vie were gifts from customers and fans who loved the eatery and wanted to support it in their own way. Belle Vie was doing well for itself in 2019 before the pandemic took over: Patrons flocked to the eatery for French dishes such as steak tartare, roast chicken with morel sauce, moules marinière, and more, per the Los Angeles Times.

For Mizelle, Samarco's story was inspiring in more ways than one. He told the LA Times, "What popped in my head, from a storyteller standpoint, is No. 1, you have this wonderful protagonist — colorful, nice, wonderful — it was a no-brainer." He added that the pandemic was, of course, a major challenge that Samarco had to overcome and said, "It just instinctively made sense [to work on the film]."