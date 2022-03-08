One McDonald's Location Is Releasing One-Of-A-Kind Disney Toys

McDonald's has dished out Happy Meal toys since the iconic offering came about back in 1979, per Eater. While McDonald's in Canada offered a weekly toy promotion to children prior to the official creation of Happy Meals, McDonald's might have truly captured the imagination of younger diners when it officially introduced the combo of a small burger, fries, drinks, and toy to children in the form of an official children's meal.

Collectors have a soft spot for McDonald's toys and apparently feel comfortable asking people to dish out serious money in order to claim their favorites. According to Ranker, eBay sellers have tried to offer sets of TY Teenie Beanie Babies for $800. An army of McDonald's Furbys from the '90s might have an asking price of nearly $1,000. And the amount a seller wants for Power Rangers toys from McDonald's could easily exceed $100 for a full collection.

Toy enthusiasts and McDonald's fans alike can now witness a new line of Happy Meal toys. According to Laughing Place, McDonald's China has joined forces with Shanghai Disney Resort to offer up a selection of unique Disney figurines.