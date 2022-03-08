How You Can Score A $1 Dave's Single Cheeseburger At Wendy's

As a major fast food brand, Wendy's has an expansive menu. The chain offers popular menu items such as the Dave's Single, a classic cheeseburger made with fresh beef, tomato, pickles, American cheese, onions, mayo, and ketchup, all piled atop a toasted bun. If they're feeling particularly hungry and would like extra meat on their sandwiches, customers at Wendy's can choose to order a Dave's Double or even a Dave's Triple cheeseburger (via Wendy's).

The Dave's cheeseburgers are a hit among customers of the fast food chain — one person who praised the sandwich on Reddit wrote, "The Dave's single/double/triple burgers seriously reeled me in. Best fast food burger I've ever had." These burgers also have some sentimental value for the chain — per Business Insider, the Dave's burgers are actually a tribute to Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas.

The fast food outlet is currently offering a special deal until April 10 that makes it possible to order a Dave's Single burger for just $1 (via Brand Eating).