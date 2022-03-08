The Scary Contaminant Allegedly Found In This Kroger Salad Kit

Kroger may be having a rocky year. Despite earning high profits during the pandemic, the grocery behemoth's shares dropped by 9.1% in September of 2021 (via Reuters). According to Supermarket News, the chain also faced controversy for closing several stores in Califonia and Seattle, laying off hundreds of employees who were looking forward to earning an extra chunk of cash from hazard pay (or "hero pay") mandates that were passed in those cities. Many Kroger employees viewed the closures as a greedy way for the grocer to avoid paying them higher wages, and the move prompted two California councilmembers to consider investigating the company's actions, per NBC Los Angeles.

Now, an environmental nonprofit is suing Kroger for another issue: Wn unsafe ingredient was allegedly found in its Spinach With Bacon Salad Kit for One. Insider reports that an independent lab study tested 15 Kroger products, and the amount of lead in the salad kit was off the charts. The product purportedly contains more than five times the volume permitted by The Food and Drug Administration, according to the lawsuit.