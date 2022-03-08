Perdue's Latest Pork Snack Boasts A Southern Flair

If we say "Perdue," what's the first word that comes to mind? If it's chicken, that's to be expected since Perdue Farms began forging its path in the poultry business in 1920 with its investment in what it describes as "best available breeding stock" of chickens and its "commitment to quality" in the way it raises those chickens (via Perdue Farms website). Among other things, Perdue's chickens are 100% antibiotics-free (via The New York Times) and "100% veggie fed with no animal by-products (via Perdue Chicken). But chicken is definitely NOT the whole story when it comes to what Perdue has been doing over the last 102 years, and more specifically, over the last 11.

Specifically, in 2011, Perdue took the unprecedented step of acquiring Coleman Natural Foods, thus expanding its position into pork and beef. And when we say "unprecedented," we mean that this acquisition represented the company's first foray into pork and beef since Arthur Perdue started the company in 1920. Perdue has now been in the pork business for over a decade, and today, we are seeing one of the ways that expansion has unfolded. According to a company press release that was sent to Mashed, Perdue Farms is aiming to bring Southern flair to dining tables with its new BBQ Seasoned Pulled Pork Bites.