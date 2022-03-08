The Real Reason Publix Cut Ties With A Coconut Milk Producer

Publix has announced that they will no longer sell Chaokoh, a coconut milk brand that has inspired controversy and a multi-year campaign conducted by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The cause of outcry was the use of monkey labor by the products manufacturer, Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Specifically, people reacted to how the monkeys that harvested coconuts worked in chains.

"A life as a chained-up coconut-picking machine is no life at all for a monkey, who needs to play, eat, and explore with family members," Tracy Reiman, the Executive Vice President of PETA, said in a celebratory press release. The press release also noted that PETA had put up billboards decrying Publix's choice to sell Chaokoh. Some protesters even dressed up as monkeys to dump coconuts outside of Publix's corporate office in Lakeland, Florida in December of 2020.

Publix did try to push back against the accusations by claiming the Thai ambassador had given written assurances that no monkey labor was exploited in the sourcing of coconut milk. However, PETA was not diverted and later said, "Chaokoh and the government are complicit in monkey labor continuing to be used in the production of coconut milk."

Despite their victory, PETA has not put down the sword. Instead, the organization has plans to campaign against Walmart.