Your Favorite Godiva Chocolates Can Now Be Enjoyed With A Bowl And Spoon
When it comes to chocolates, Godiva definitely ranks high. This gourmet chocolate company got its start in Brussels, Belgium, in 1926 and is still going strong to this day. With its elegant packaging and sophisticated flavors, and it's easy to view Godiva truffles as a luxury.
Although Godiva does sell gift sets costing as much as $375, many of its collections are available for under $20. In fact, Spoon University lists a $17 Dark Decadence Chocolate Truffle Flight gift set as its top Valentine's pick from Godiva, proving that luxury chocolates really don't have to cost an arm and a leg.
The world knows Godiva best for its chocolate, it's true, but that's not all the company sells. Godiva's website also lists ground coffee, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and baking mixes. Homemade Godiva molten lava cakes? Um, yes, please! But that's not all. Godiva is now selling –- wait for it -– ice cream.
Godiva is joining the ice cream shelf at the grocery store
Don't get us wrong, molten lava cake is great –- but ice cream totally makes it better. Fortunately for Godiva fans, grocery stores nationwide are now carrying Godiva ice cream. According to AP News, Godiva joined forces with Boardwalk Frozen Treats to produce seven ice cream flavors based on its best-selling classics.
The ice cream collection includes two caramel ice creams: Caramel Embrace, which is "vanilla ice cream with milk chocolate caramel swirl and milk chocolate caramel cups," and Salted Caramel Brownie, which combines "chocolate ice cream with salted caramel swirl and baked brownie pieces" (via Godiva). There are also two nutty ice creams: Praline Cone Crunch ("chocolate ice cream with dipped waffle cone pieces, almond praline crunchies, and chocolate ribbon") and Hazelnut Crunch, which has "vanilla ice cream with chocolatey hazelnut swirl and crunchy hazelnut brittle pieces."
The collection is rounded out with Midnight Swirl, "dark chocolate ice cream with a fudge swirl and dark chocolatey flakes"; Mint Medallion, "white mint ice cream with fudge swirl and dark chocolatey flakes"; and Chocolate Strawberry, "strawberry ice cream with strawberry pieces, dark chocolatey swirl, and dark chocolatey flakes." Truffles are great, but sometimes nothing hits the spot like ice cream.