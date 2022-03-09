Your Favorite Godiva Chocolates Can Now Be Enjoyed With A Bowl And Spoon

When it comes to chocolates, Godiva definitely ranks high. This gourmet chocolate company got its start in Brussels, Belgium, in 1926 and is still going strong to this day. With its elegant packaging and sophisticated flavors, and it's easy to view Godiva truffles as a luxury.

Although Godiva does sell gift sets costing as much as $375, many of its collections are available for under $20. In fact, Spoon University lists a $17 Dark Decadence Chocolate Truffle Flight gift set as its top Valentine's pick from Godiva, proving that luxury chocolates really don't have to cost an arm and a leg.

The world knows Godiva best for its chocolate, it's true, but that's not all the company sells. Godiva's website also lists ground coffee, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and baking mixes. Homemade Godiva molten lava cakes? Um, yes, please! But that's not all. Godiva is now selling –- wait for it -– ice cream.