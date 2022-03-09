Costco's Website Is About To Get More Convenient. Here's Why

It may feel like the Costco website can do just about anything. According to MoneyWise, shoppers can snatch up some unusual goods that they might not normally see inside one of its physical warehouse stores, such as swimming pools, six-person saunas, and funeral caskets. CNBC even reports that you don't need a Costco membership in order to use its website, giving you the ability to test the water if you feel like browsing a kilogram of caviar or 7-pound tub of Nutella.

Many shoppers may want to use the website in order to do their regular shopping, instead of buying outlandish luxury items or investing in unexpected purchases like ghillie suits. Costco also created a web presence called Costco Next, which allows shoppers to quickly select from some of the store's top brands in order to simplify their online shopping experience (via Costco Next). The company also has a new website upgrade that could make digital orders that much easier.