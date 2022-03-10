Oreo's Newest Flavor Is Inspired By Your Favorite Latte
On March 9, a video was uploaded to the Oreo TikTok account showing milk and caramel syrup being poured into a cup of black coffee. As the milk lightened the color of the coffee, a message written in black Sharpie became legible: "Mocha Caramel Latte. April 2022."
In case you thought that Oreo had decided to redo the phonetic alphabet, the video's description explained this was a TikTok exclusive reveal, stating that "Mocha Caramel Latte OREO cookies hit shelves April 2022."
As of writing, the comments reacting to the news have been mixed. Some were excited, writing, "OMG REALLY? YESSSS!!" Others grew suspicious over the date: "April fools lmao."
According to information cited by Best Products, Mocha Caramel Latte Oreos are indeed debuting. However, they are only a limited-time offer that is confined to existing supplies. Depending on how excited the public gets over this flavor, many may feel like a fool in April for missing out.
Oreo has launched coffee-inspired cookies before
A Mocha Caramel Latte Oreo like the one announced on TikTok isn't that big of a leap for the company. Previously, it has produced Oreos with flavors inspired by latte creme, java coffee, and tiramisu. In each case, they found people who gave it broadly positive reviews. When Dione Warwick called out Oreo for experimenting, however, the company decided to send her a packet of Java-flavored cookies. Evidently, not everyone is on board.
All that said, a cookie that takes lattes and gives them a twist with mocha and caramel is a small leap. While the product has yet to drop, it's safe to say that the company is going for a mix of milk, chocolate, and a caramel overtone. The biggest danger is that, similar to a regular mocha, the cookie may be overladen with sweetness. However, the Mocha Caramel Latte Oreo is still likely to find a niche of fans.