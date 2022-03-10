Oreo's Newest Flavor Is Inspired By Your Favorite Latte

On March 9, a video was uploaded to the Oreo TikTok account showing milk and caramel syrup being poured into a cup of black coffee. As the milk lightened the color of the coffee, a message written in black Sharpie became legible: "Mocha Caramel Latte. April 2022."

In case you thought that Oreo had decided to redo the phonetic alphabet, the video's description explained this was a TikTok exclusive reveal, stating that "Mocha Caramel Latte OREO cookies hit shelves April 2022."

As of writing, the comments reacting to the news have been mixed. Some were excited, writing, "OMG REALLY? YESSSS!!" Others grew suspicious over the date: "April fools lmao."

According to information cited by Best Products, Mocha Caramel Latte Oreos are indeed debuting. However, they are only a limited-time offer that is confined to existing supplies. Depending on how excited the public gets over this flavor, many may feel like a fool in April for missing out.