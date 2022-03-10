Reddit Can't Believe This Outrageous Costco Gas Line

It seems like gas prices continue to get steeper by the day. According to USA Today, the price of oil set record number on March 8 as "a gallon of regular gasoline" rose to $4.17, beating out the previous record of $4.11 set in 2008. Experts also believe that prices should continue to rise to $4.25 by May and may not dip below $4 until at least November. While California is currently seeing an average gallon of gas at the pump go for over $5, most of the nation probably shouldn't experience prices this high. If you checked your local Costco gas line lately for cheaper gas, you might expect the total opposite.

A user over on r/Costco witnessed pandemonium recently when they tried to fill up their car. From an outside point of view, it looked like people may have been stocking up for a natural disaster. The Redditor posted a photo of a massive traffic jam leading up to the Costco gas station alongside a title reading, "Looks like gas is on sale today..." The picture drew a ton of attention and attracted over 750 upvotes, along with a wealth of comments.