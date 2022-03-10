Bobby Flay Is No Stranger To Hiding Engagement Rings In Food

You've seen the scene on TV. You may have even seen it in real life: a couple is enjoying a romantic dinner at a restaurant, when, all of a sudden, one party gets down on one knee, with a ring in hand to propose. Cue the happy tears, applause, and happily ever after. In another variation, the proposer enlists the restaurant's help in hiding the engagement ring in the food for their other half to discover. In romantic restaurants like New York's River Café and One if by Land, Two if by Sea, this is a pretty regular occurrence, and it's usually the pastry chef who gets tasked with hiding the engagement ring in the dessert (via Bon Appétit), but sometimes, even famous chefs get involved.

It seems that Bobby Flay is no stranger to helping happy couples out with their engagements. In an episode of the Always Hungry Podcast with iHeartRadio, which he co-hosts with his daughter, Sophie, the celebrity chef commented how, over the years that it was open, Mesa Grill was the scene of many significant moments in couples' relationships, including engagements, anniversaries, and even divorces. At one point, he asks, "Do you have any idea how many engagement rings I've hidden in desserts in my life?"