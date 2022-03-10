How A Cookbook Led To Padma Lakshmi's Own TV Show

After filming "Caraibi," Lakshmi went back to modeling, though she had to lose those extra pounds that she gained for the role, she explained to Bustle. She started playing around with different recipes to make them healthier by cutting out calories and fat, taking inspiration from the different foods she was able to sample while traveling the world as a model. That formed the basis of her first cookbook, "Easy Exotic: A Model's Low-Fat Recipes from Around the World." There was definitely interest in the book since everyone wanted to know what models ate to stay slim, but "Easy Exotic" surprised everyone by also winning "Best First Book" at the Gourmand World Cookbook awards in 1999 (via Food52).

Lakshmi would end up promoting "Easy Exotic" on the Food Network while on her book tour, which led to the Food Network asking her to join the cast of "Melting Pot," where different chefs would promote different cuisines from around the world, according to Food52. Lakshmi ended up hosting her own segment on the show, called "Padma's Passport," where she established her credentials as a food expert. The show only lasted one season, but Lakshmi would later appear in other food-related shows like "Planet Food," before joining "Top Chef" in 2006. And the rest is culinary TV history.