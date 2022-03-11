Serving The Hamptons: Everything We Know So Far

Reality shows that focus on the food industry are often greeted with enthusiasm by audiences who are almost always up for a little entertainment. The shows often feature delicious food items sprinkled with a bit of conflict, memorable moments, and plenty of drama on the side. Per The Hollywood Reporter, major networks such as Netflix jumped onto the bandwagon with popular shows like "Chef's Table" that resonated with viewers hungry for action.There are also TV shows that focus on food businesses like "Kitchen Nightmares," in which celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tries to resuscitate struggling eateries by offering his feedback on "the menu, the staff, and the aesthetic" as the owners decide if they wanted to follow the chef's advice and introduce changes to their business.

With audiences always excited for a new entry into the genre, it's no surprise that a new show on discovery+ is set to make its debut soon, according to People. "Serving the Hamptons" will focus on the staff members at a popular restaurant in Southampton, New York while they navigate their interpersonal relationships and prioritize the clients' experience at the establishment. Lots of engaging action is sure to ensue.