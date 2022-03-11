Instagram Is Freaking Out Over Wolfgang Puck's Dinner With The Obamas

Over his long and illustrious career, Wolfgang Puck has had the honor of cooking for a ton of celebrities. According to Gentleman Journal, Puck has cooked the meals served during the Oscars "every year for the last 24 years," and has dished out dinners to stars like John Travolta and Elizabeth Taylor. The chef has even earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Culinary Schools notes that in addition to defining California cuisine, Puck found even greater success as a chef by expanding his personal brand to television, a food company, and a variety of restaurants.

Considering all this, it seems inevitable that Puck would one day have the honor of cooking dinner for the Obamas. But that hasn't stopped social media from collectively losing its mind. In a recent Instagram post, Puck poses next to Michelle and Barack Obama with the caption, "Thank you for having dinner with us!" Followers couldn't wait to respond to this meeting and immediately jumped in with replies.