Applebee's Just Joined The Plant-Based Bandwagon With New Burger

More and more restaurants are jumping on the plant-based bandwagon by offering all kinds of new menu items. Forks Over Knives defines "plant-based" as a diet that favors plant-derived food sources and is without animal-derived products such as meat, dairy, and eggs. There are countless benefits to a plant-based diet, like lower blood pressure, cardiovascular benefits, and aid in the prevention of type 2 diabetes and weight gain, according to Everyday Health. Not to mention the environmental benefits like a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and decreased water consumption, as opposed to traditional animal-derived protein sources, reports Physicians Committee.

Because of this, it's easy to see why plant-based eating is gaining in popularity across the country. And while some may think plant-based food can only be bland salads or specialty food available at specific stores or restaurants, nothing could be further from the truth. Now more than ever, delicious plant-based options are available at super popular chains that can be found across the country like Qdoba, The Cheesecake Factory, and even Burger King (via Veggl).