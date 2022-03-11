One Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Product Is Earning Surprising Reviews From Shoppers

Anyone that has a diet relying on gluten-free products knows the joy that comes when new items are launched that not only taste good but are cost-effective too! As gluten-free diets become more commonplace, many grocers have taken that to heart and have introduced products to cater to those with gluten sensitivities or allergies. Leave it to Trader Joe's to be one of the top places to find such goods.

The beloved chain recently introduced a new product that social media is simply raving about. Popular Instagram account @traderjoesfoodreviews shared the find — TJ's Gluten-Free Egg Fettuccine Pasta. They posted a picture of it alongside the caption, "I am not gluten-free, but I LOVE this pasta!" For them, they say this pasta is so good because it's thick and chewy and just like traditional kinds. "This pasta tastes like it was made fresh and ready-to-cook. The ingredients are great too! It's made with brown rice flour, water, potato starch, tapioca, egg, salt, along with some ingredients to preserve. You will not regret trying this pasta and my favorite part about it is how homemade it tastes without the effort and clean up to actually make homemade fettuccini pasta."

They rated the noodles a nine out of ten and gave suggestions to try it with Alfredo sauce or in chicken noodle soup — and followers concurred.