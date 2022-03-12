Redditors Think This Behavior Shows So Much Disrespect To Costco Employees

Between Costco's free food samples and the food court, shoppers are bound to generate a bit of trash when they visit the warehouse. Believe it or not, the store actually has a place for that trash — it's called a garbage can.

One frustrated Costco employee took to Reddit to complain about shoppers leaving garbage in the shopping carts. The user posted a photo of a wagon with the top section filled with garbage and wrote "I shouldn't have to clean up your trash." Another employee said, "My issue is the plastic spoons and cups from the free sample stations just thrown on the floor, when we have trash bins right beside the stations!"

Others said that they've found dirty diapers left behind in Costco shopping carts. One recalled, "Once I saw a lady get out of her car and walk her trash to where the shopping carts were and leave it there. She didn't even use the shopping cart, just saw it as a trash bin." Shoppers are frustrated with this behavior as well and one wrote, "Yeah, as a customer it infuriates me when I go to get a cart and it has one of those little wrappers from the free sample carts in it."

As easy as it is to throw trash in a garbage can, this is one of those instances that we have to say, no, the customer is not always right.