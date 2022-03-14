The Unusual Way One McDonald's Customer Protested Russian Closures

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has hit the world hard and Russia's takeover effort has been deemed wildly unpopular around the world, as it has been denounced by most countries and even by some of Russia's own citizens (per Washington Post).

To that end, a number of companies have partly or fully pulled operations from Russia, both in an effort to show solidarity with Ukraine, but also in an attempt to cripple the Russian economy. This "economic war," dubbed by The New York Times, includes companies like Starbucks, Goldman Sachs, Uniqlo, and JP Morgan Chase. Even the streaming service Netflix has stopped services in Russia (per CBS News).

Last week, hamburger juggernaut McDonald's made headlines around the world when the chain announced that it would be temporarily closing all 850 stores in Russia while the war rages. However, according to Daily Mail, six days after the announcement Russian McDonald's stores remain open, and some customers are resorting to desperate measures to keep it that way.