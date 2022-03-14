The Big Problem Trader Joe's Fans Have With Its New Chimichurri Sauce

Yesterday, Trader Joe's fans experienced a momentary excitement bump. Two Instagram accounts, Trader Joe's New and Trader Joe's List, discovered that the store now offered their own branded chimichurri sauce. Trader Joe's List described in its caption, "From veggies to seafood to meat it adds the bright flavors of cilantro and parsley with the tang of vinegar and the savory notes of garlic and the spice of red pepper!" For $3.99, you can supply yourself with an 8-ounce tub of the stuff.

However, as one commenter noted on the post, no amount of rapturous description could survive an inspection of the ingredient list. "Initially I was excited when I saw olive oil but then quickly was bummed out by the canola oil addition," they wrote. Or, as another person put it, "Whhhhyyyyyy canola oil?" A third vented frustration, asking "whyyyy does everything in Trader Joe's have canola oil?"

Canola oil is the fourth most prevalent ingredient in the chimichurri sauce, after cilantro, an olive oil blend, and parsley. While Trader Joe's may have hoped to squeeze out attempts at homemade chimichurri with convenience, a large segment of people will continue to make their own. That way, they can ensure canola oil is not present.