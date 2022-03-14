Sam's Club's Peeps Variety Pack Is Bursting With Spring Pastels

With spring, birds begin their northwards migration. Apparently, this includes Peeps, the iconic Easter candy. This year, the flock of Peeps has grown even larger. They have collaborated with Sally Hansen to introduce Peep-themed nail polish which covers the pink, yellow, blue, and purple we associate with Peeps, as well as the white of their marshmallow interior.

That's not all, though. Reader's Digest writes that Peeps will also appear in new flavors. Now there are the Donut Coffee Shop-themed Peeps as well as ones filled with caramel mocha. There are sparkly Wild Berry Bunny Peeps, Tropical Burst Peeps, and strawberry chicks dipped in chocolate. They even threw in a cotton candy flavored Peep popsicle.

It makes sense, as Peeps has carved itself a niche as an iconic Easter candy. So, in the build up to the holiday that fuels its sales, the company needs to take full advantage of the cultish devotion some give it. After that, there's a long year waiting before the birds flock again. Luckily for Peeps fanatics, the latest variety pack is available at Sam's Club, and it's bursting with assortment.