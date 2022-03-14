Einstein Bros Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With This Fun Offering

It's that time of year again when people dress in green from head to toe. Seemingly half the foods at the grocery store are green, or have green sprinkles, or green shamrocks. Many restaurant menus include foods that are green or have "shamrock" in the name. And can McDonald's customers even celebrate St. Patrick's Day without treating themselves to at least one Shamrock Shake?

Although it may seem unlikely any green food will reach the level of fame the Shamrock Shake has, other restaurant chains are still trying. Applebee's is mixing things up — pun unintended — with $5 cocktails inspired by St. Patrick's Day. Dairy Queen's blizzard of the month is mint brownie, which is very green indeed (via Dairy Queen).

In previous years, Einstein Bros celebrated the holiday by offering green bagels — regular bagels with green food coloring — reports Brand Eating. But the bagel chain is trying out something a little different this year.