How To Spice Up Your St. Patrick's Day Cocktails, According To A Bar Owner

Sláinte! If you're toasting on St. Patty's day, why not spice up your pint glass a little with this savory cocktail? Irish-born bartender and bar owner Ryan O'Connor of Birmingham, Alabama, created his own new twist on a holiday beverage dubbed the "Irish Mary." O'Connor combines aspects of a classic Bloody Mary with traditional Irish alcohols, including Tullamore Dew whiskey, and Guinness to create this cultural collaboration inspired by his favorite Bloody Mary Mix from Zing Zang.

Fun fact: Spiced tomato juice and vodka are not the only traditional mixes for this drink. As shared by VinePair, bartenders have been trying different combinations and liquors from cognac to Aquavit, and a "tequila Bloody Mary" even has its own name; it's called a Bloody Maria.

When asked about the inspiration for his unique take on a popular cocktail, O'Connor revealed how nostalgia played a role in its creation. "My dad was an Irish musician and he traveled the US playing in Irish pubs, so I spent a lot of time in American Irish bars, and the one thing you always see in those pubs is a bloody!" he said. "It's the quintessential cocktail in Irish bars. So I've always had a penchant for Bloody Mary's, and for St. Patrick's Day I thought it would be fun to create an Irish take on it."