How Much Money Do Sushi Chefs Typically Make?

These days, it can feel like there's a sushi restaurant around every corner. Back in 2017, Mental Floss reported that there were approximately 4,000 sushi restaurants around the United States, which would equate to nearly 80 restaurants per state on average, including Washington, D.C. The outlet also noted that sushi is a roughly $2 billion industry in the U.S.

Over the years, sushi has become one of the most consumed cuisines in the U.S., with Google data ranking Japanese dishes the sixth most popular ethnic cuisine in the country, per Chef's Pencil. Popular rolls include the California roll, which typically contains imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado, as well as the spicy tuna roll, which is filled with a combination of raw tuna and spicy sauce.

According to a study published by Taylor & Francis Online, sushi consumption became fairly widespread in the U.S. back in the 1960s, but it first started growing in popularity at the end of World War II. Today, with the sushi industry worth so much money, we can't help but ask: How much does a typical sushi chef get paid? It turns out the numbers vary greatly depending on where you live.