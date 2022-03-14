Redditors Are Jealous Of These Limited-Edition Chick-Fil-A Socks
It's probably safe to say that people who love Chick-fil-A, really love Chick-fil-A. How else do you explain the North Carolina man who delayed bringing his pregnant wife to the hospital after she went into labor just so he could satisfy his desire for Chick-fil-A nuggets? While not all dedicated fans of this popular chicken chain let childbirth take a temporary backseat to nuggets, they might show loyalty by becoming a member of the Signature Rewards program.
Chick-fil-A One Signature Rewards Members are able to earn points with each qualifying purchase, gain access to special rewards, and even take part in exclusive members-only challenges (via the Chick-fil-A website). But that's not all the company offers their Signature Rewards members – they are also eligible to receive special gifts known as Signature Surprises.
These surprises are sent straight to members through the Chick-fil-A app, where they can simply click on the link and fill out a claim form for a chance to win a special prize such as "curated Chick-fil-A apparel" and "one-of-a-kind experiences," according to Chick-fil-A's website. Not everyone can win all the time. But one lucky Chick-fil-A fan who recently scored a special Signature Surprise shared their joy on Reddit. They posted a pic of their Signature box full of limited-edition Chick-fil-A branded socks. "These wonderful socks are a result of my addiction," QueitCryptoGuy wrote.
These Chick-fil-A socks left some Redditors green with envy
Some Chick-fil-A fans who feasted their eyes on QueitCryptoGuy's socks seemed to taste jealousy. "I got the email, but never got a notification in my news. I was stalking daily and turned on all my push notifications for this. I didn't think I would be so devastated over socks," lamented slimalvarado1. The dejected commenter added, "However, I'm glad to see others are receiving them." User f1sh98 could relate to that pain: "I feel like my cult loyalty and thousands of dollars to CFA should earn me some socks! Alas, my feet go barren."
Others simply seemed curious as to how QueitCryptoGuy managed to snag the signature prize, which the OP explained was distributed "as a sort of lottery." Another fan refused to give up hope that they might also wear these socks one day: "I just googled it and apparently they're releasing in waves so hopefully I get the notification to claim them!" So maybe there is still a chance that other Signature Rewards members won't walk away with sad, sockless feet. However, while not every dedicated Chick-fil-A fan can get this prize, they needn't worry that the chain's clothes are as rare as hen's teeth. Chick-fil-A has its own line of branded apparel, including T-Shirts, embroidered sweatshirts, and even infant onesies.