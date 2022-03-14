Redditors Are Jealous Of These Limited-Edition Chick-Fil-A Socks

It's probably safe to say that people who love Chick-fil-A, really love Chick-fil-A. How else do you explain the North Carolina man who delayed bringing his pregnant wife to the hospital after she went into labor just so he could satisfy his desire for Chick-fil-A nuggets? While not all dedicated fans of this popular chicken chain let childbirth take a temporary backseat to nuggets, they might show loyalty by becoming a member of the Signature Rewards program.

Chick-fil-A One Signature Rewards Members are able to earn points with each qualifying purchase, gain access to special rewards, and even take part in exclusive members-only challenges (via the Chick-fil-A website). But that's not all the company offers their Signature Rewards members – they are also eligible to receive special gifts known as Signature Surprises.

These surprises are sent straight to members through the Chick-fil-A app, where they can simply click on the link and fill out a claim form for a chance to win a special prize such as "curated Chick-fil-A apparel" and "one-of-a-kind experiences," according to Chick-fil-A's website. Not everyone can win all the time. But one lucky Chick-fil-A fan who recently scored a special Signature Surprise shared their joy on Reddit. They posted a pic of their Signature box full of limited-edition Chick-fil-A branded socks. "These wonderful socks are a result of my addiction," QueitCryptoGuy wrote.