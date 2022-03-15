Here's How Andrew Zimmern Feels About Cooking With Alcohol

Cooking with alcohol can be complicated, but it comes with a ton of benefits. "Alcohol brings out the flavor in food," and when simmered or baked into a dish, usually only leaves the taste behind, with little to no alcohol content. Its ability to bond "with both fat and water molecules" allows it to also enhance the aroma and make the experience of eating the dish that much better.

Questions inevitably pop up, like whether you can get drunk eating vodka sauce, or whether alcohol will always burn off when exposed to high cooking temperatures. But there are some infrequently considered questions, like the one that chef Andrew Zimmern answered in a social media post.

On his Instagram, the celebrity chef and restaurateur mentioned a question a fan posed to him during a video AMA regarding his openness about "your past and your addiction" in relation to "cooking with alcohol as a person in recovery." Ever the level-headed fellow, Zimmern posted a video response noting that he has experimented and found a way to work alcohol into dishes without it affecting his progress or sobriety.