Popeyes Just Dropped A Sweet New Pastry, But Only In Three States

While famous for their southern fried chicken, Popeyes is looking to lean more on the specifically Louisianan roots of their brand with a new potential offering.

The Fast Food Post reports that they are conducting trial runs for a Wild Berry Beignet. Like the French Quarter dessert, they're filled with a sauce — no points for guessing what kind — and come with a heavy dusting of sugar. The beignets come in orders of three, six, and twelve with respective prices of $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49.

However, as the Wild Berry Beignet is still an experiment, Popeyes is only offering it in New York, Illinois, and California. That said, one redditor — an obviously sound source — claimed in the Fast Food subreddit that they had seen the dessert offered in Colorado. In all likelihood, they are probably remembering the chocolate beignet that Popeyes brought out in December of 2020.