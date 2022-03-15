What You Need To Know About The Bantam Bagels Recall

Bagel lovers know that the absolute best bagels come fresh, not frozen. But that's not always convenient. What is almost always convenient, however, is a nice box of frozen bagels that you can store in your freezer and heat up whenever the craving strikes. What's even more convenient is if your frozen bagels have their schmear on the inside. That may, in fact, be the key to the popularity of the Bantam Bagels, which are bite-sized "bagel holes" (think doughnut holes, but made of bagel dough) stuffed with whipped cream cheese. Bantam Bagels are sold in the frozen food sections of many supermarkets across the U.S. They also used to be on the menu at Starbucks, but are no longer, much to the disappointment of people who like to enjoy their bagels-with-an-interior-schmear on the go (via Change.org).

Now Bantam Bagels fans are facing a new disappointment, albeit one that will hopefully be limited in scope. On March 2, 2022, the manufacturer, the Damascus Bakery company located in Newark, New Jersey – which should not be confused with the Damascus Bakery in Brooklyn, New York, a longtime storefront bakery famous for its artisanal flatbreads (via Facebook) - put out a press release warning customers of a potentially dangerous mistake that seems to have been made during production and which has led to a recall.

Here's what you need to know about the Bantam Bagels recall.