Reddit Is Psyched About An Instant Ramen Find At Costco

Redditors who have managed to try the new ramen have liked what they've tasted, with many noting how fancy the product is, especially when stacked up against dried instant ramen. Replies include gems like, "I bought a box of these for work lunches and I was really impressed. Just pour some water in the bowl, microwave for about 4 minutes and you have a really good ramen soup," and, "This is a totally legit product that I highly recommend, nothing like the cheap dried noodle cake you probably think of when you hear 'ramen.'"

The packaged noodles come with pieces of chicken that fans also approve of. One poultry fiend remarked, "The chicken is actually really good. Always suspect with reheating chicken, and they did a great job here." Another user went all out and said, "These are some good noodle bowls. Ate them so much I got burnt out but good value and flavor for the cost."

The only fault anyone has found with the product lies in the sodium content, but another defended the salt count, saying "This is not really far off from those pantry ramen noodles that do not need to be frozen. For being the same sodium content but looking much higher quality, it really is not that bad." Either way, Reddit can't get enough of this ramen find and it looks like Costco may have touched just the right nerve with this product.