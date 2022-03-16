The Adorable Birthday Cake Rachael Ray Made For Her Sister

Those who watch Rachael Ray's daytime talk show might have seen her sister, Maria, make a few appearances on the show in the past. Ray and her sister seem quite close based on their talk show interactions. In December 2020, when Ray was filming the show from her home, due to the pandemic, her sister jumped on to show off gingerbread cookies that she had baked in the form of Ray's dog, Bella, which Ray appropriately referred to as "gingerBellas," (via YouTube).

Not too much is known about Ray's sister, but based on Maria's recent birthday, we know that she's about nine years older than the Food Network star, who is 53, per Britannica. Though Ray might be the more famous culinary expert between the two of them, Maria is apparently a swell baker. And it turns out that Maria might have taught her sister a thing or two about baking cakes — for Maria's 62nd birthday, Ray prepared a gorgeous cake to celebrate.