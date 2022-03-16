Redditors Are Guessing At What The Next Big Food Trend Will Be

Over the course of 2021, some prominent food trends reared their heads. According to Cozymeal, diners loved digging into plant jerky, exploring new herbs and mushrooms, enjoying extravagantly plated desserts, and exploring the edges of fusion cuisine. Some have already started predicting what food movements have the potential to define this year. Ricardo speculates that in 2022, homemade pasta should take off, urban farming could become more prominent, and you might see some vegan fish hit shelves and menus.

The guessing game has made its way over to Reddit, and one user over on r/Cooking recently created a thread posing the question, "What do people think will be the next big food trend?" They clarified this by saying, "Always intrigues me. We've had vile foams, we've had endless bacon, truffle has inexplicably returned to haunt us all. What's next?" Fellow Redditors couldn't wait to jump into the discussion with a number of ideas about what lies on the culinary horizon.