Valerie Bertinelli Just Clapped Back At A Twitter Troll In The Perfect Way

Actress and television host Valerie Bertinelli is quite the renaissance woman. In addition to earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following her multiple accolades at the Daytime Emmys and the Golden Globes, she went on to share modern takes on her own family's recipes on Food Network's "Valerie's Home Cooking." Not least among her accomplishments is raising her musically gifted son, Wolfgang Van Halen, who served as the bassist for the iconic hard-rock band Van Halen from 2006 until 2020, when the group disbanded following the death of its frontman and Wolfgang's father, Eddie Van Halen (via Rolling Stone).

In the year of her husband's death, Bertinelli told Good Housekeeping that she and her son share a bond that always comes back to food. "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything," she recalled of Wolfgang as a child. Given their close relationship, it's no surprise that Bertinelli affectionately calls her son "Wolfie" for short. Unfortunately, one Twitter troll took to the social media platform yesterday to make an unsolicited comment on Wolfgang's name when @VH_History posted a photo of Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen holding their newborn son in 1991. Rather than responding in anger, the actress applied her cool demeanor to the tweet, highlighting the troll's pettiness in the process.