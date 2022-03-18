Why The Compliments You Get At Trader Joe's Might Not Be Sincere

One TikTok user posted a video that has gone viral — with over 228,000 likes so far — of himself chatting with a friend who is off-camera. The user confirms that his friend works at Trader Joe's and asks if he flirts with the customers. The alleged employee says yes, he does flirt with the customers "if they're hot." He then goes on to explain that his go-to line is to tell customers that whatever they're buying is his favorite.

The original poster asks, "but what if it's not your favorite?" The friend quickly retorts, "they don't know that." He then gives an example saying that one time a girl came through his line with cauliflower gnocchi, and he told her it was his favorite, even though he is allergic.

Glamour addresses the rumor that Trader Joe's employees are actually trained to flirt by asking several current and former Trader Joe's employees. The resounding answer is no. While no part of the official training encourages them to do so, that doesn't stop some employees, like the one featured in this TikTok, from flirting with customers.