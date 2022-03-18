Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Linda Chadwick, the CEO of Rita's, explained the rationale behind opening an ice cream shop in a casino in a press release, "Our expansion across non-traditional spaces is just another way we're able to be a footnote in moments that people will remember for a lifetime — like when they went to see their favorite sports team or 'hit it big' at the casino." By inserting themselves in such unlikely moments, Rita's expects to gain more customers in a city almost synonymous with the brand.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, however, the casino had actually reached out to Rita's last year. It will be featured next to Geno's Steaks, another iconic Philadelphia brand that sells cheesesteaks.