Trader Joe's Just Added A Dairy-Free Buffalo Dip To Its Appetizer Lineup

Going dairy-free is certainly no easy feat. Dairy can be found in just about every type of food, from desserts to dips, so cutting it out completely out of your diet can be difficult. It can often mean having to give up lots of common tasty treats, but luckily, with many new dairy-free and vegan substitutes hitting the market these days, cutting back on dairy doesn't have to mean cutting back on flavor.

Trader Joe's has even expanded their diary-free offerings recently with a new vegan Buffalo dip that has many of their shoppers raving. Typically, buffalo dip is a spicy, creamy, zesty blend of cream cheese, chicken, sour cream, shredded cheese, hot sauce, and spices, that can be used to dip everything from vegetables to tortilla chips to quesadillas, according to An Edible Mosaic. But this Trader Joe's vegan version delivers all of the delicious flavors without meat, dairy, or even nuts, making it a great option for vegetarians, vegans, those with nut sensitivities, and everyone in between.