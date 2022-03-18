Trader Joe's Just Added A Dairy-Free Buffalo Dip To Its Appetizer Lineup
Going dairy-free is certainly no easy feat. Dairy can be found in just about every type of food, from desserts to dips, so cutting it out completely out of your diet can be difficult. It can often mean having to give up lots of common tasty treats, but luckily, with many new dairy-free and vegan substitutes hitting the market these days, cutting back on dairy doesn't have to mean cutting back on flavor.
Trader Joe's has even expanded their diary-free offerings recently with a new vegan Buffalo dip that has many of their shoppers raving. Typically, buffalo dip is a spicy, creamy, zesty blend of cream cheese, chicken, sour cream, shredded cheese, hot sauce, and spices, that can be used to dip everything from vegetables to tortilla chips to quesadillas, according to An Edible Mosaic. But this Trader Joe's vegan version delivers all of the delicious flavors without meat, dairy, or even nuts, making it a great option for vegetarians, vegans, those with nut sensitivities, and everyone in between.
This Trader Joe's vegan Buffalo dip received positive reviews on social media
Rather than including piles of cheese and sour cream, this vegan creation cuts out the dairy and is filled with a host of veggies including cauliflower, red peppers, carrots, red onions, and pumpkin seeds. Oat flour helps create a rich texture, while cayenne pepper sauce, lime juice, cilantro, garlic, and sea salt deliver a punch of spicy, satisfying flavor (via Instagram). Many Trader Joe's shoppers who don't eat dairy, or simply know someone who is dairy-free, were excited to give this flavorful new dip a try. "Will buy for my dairy free family and friends for sure," an Instagram user commented. "Initially I wasn't going to but after reading the ingredients I am curious to try!" Another user agreed while another follower said it had "Serious potential!!!!"
This dip also doesn't contain any nuts, making it a superior option for many people who suffer from nut allergies. Instagram user @traderjoesgoesvegan made a post reviewing this dip for their followers, saying it was an "absolutely INCREDIBLE vegan dip" that was "super flavorful" and "has that nice Buffalo kick," adding that it even has "no nuts which I prefer since I'm allergic!" So if you've been looking for vegan alternatives for your favorite foods that still pack a flavorful punch, the Instagrammer's comments are definitely worth noting.