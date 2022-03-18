Aldi Shoppers Are Trying To Figure Out What's Up With These Sandwich Cookies

Nobody likes to open up a brand new package of snacks they just brought home from the grocery store only to find that the food inside has already gone stale or gotten moldy. And while that is pretty much always a frustrating waste of time and money, it can be even more infuriating if the food in question was something you were really looking forward to. Unfortunately, one Aldi shopper recently had that disappointing experience after they brought home some of the chain's Vanilla Sandwich Creme cookies. They purchased two whole packages of these cookies, only to open them up and find strange black spots dotting the edges of most of the vanilla cookies inside.

While the questionable spots certainly didn't look appetizing, they weren't quite sure exactly what was causing those spots. So they took to Reddit to try to find the answer before simply tossing all of the cookies in the trash. "Vanilla Sandwich Creme cookies: what do you think those black spots are?" the user captioned a photo of the strangely speckled snacks and added, "It was in both packages I bought."