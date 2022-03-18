24% Said This Was The Best In-N-Out Secret Menu Item

Like many other popular fast chains, In-N-Out boasts a pretty impressive secret menu list. And it's worth getting familiar with these items, as the chain's famous Animal Style fries and its perfectly gooey grilled cheese are meant to be tried at least once.

As mentioned before, many of the California-based restaurant's secret menu items aren't really as exclusive as they sound — the loaded fries are basically an open secret and what everybody raves about. But for In-And-Out newbies, there are also other menu items to know about, and seasoned visitors are particularly passionate about their favorites.

From the mustard-grilled patty burger to the root beer float, there are plenty of secret menu items at In-N-Out, and Mashed asked 602 customers in the United States to really assess the best items on this list. Patrons had the choice of the 4x4 burger, the Animal Style fries, the Flying Dutchman, the root beer float, the grilled cheese, the mustard-grilled patty burger, or the cheese fries. Here's what the survey found.