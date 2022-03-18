Why A Torn DoorDash Chick-Fil-A Bag Probably Shouldn't Worry You

The idea of ordering food at home is not an outlandish concept anymore. According to McKinsey and Company, the food delivery market "more than doubled" during the pandemic and customers now have access to several "user-friendly apps" that make it a lot easier to order food from the comfort of their homes. In fact, one Reddit user expressed their appreciation for delivery services last year and wrote that they weren't a fan of the concept but changed their mind after being diagnosed with inflammatory arthritis. They realized that it's impossible to cook on the bad days when it's exhausting to prepare a meal from scratch and food delivery services can be incredibly useful on such occasions. They added, "Shoutout to all the disabled people who have it worse than me when it comes to self-sufficiency as well as our delivery drivers — always tip at least 18%!"

One of the most popular names in the food delivery space is DoorDash. According to Quartz, DoorDash received 369 million orders in the last three months of 2021 and the number of monthly active users increased by 22% to 22 million in just one year. While the app is undoubtedly useful, certain customers are concerned about their orders. For example, a Redditor recently received a messy Chick-fil-A order that left them worried. Their concern? One of the bags was slightly torn and ruffled while the other one looked "neat and clean." They asked, "Did the door dash driver go through my stuff?"