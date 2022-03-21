Instagram Is Jealous Of Cat Cora's Customized Nutella Jar

When it comes to comfort snacks, perhaps the only thing better than Nutella is having a jar of the chocolatey hazelnut spread all to yourself. When chef Cat Cora showed off a customized jar of the widely popular spread, fans were more than envious.

Shared Cora on Instagram, "Ok this is amazing, look what my sweet friends at Nutella sent me! I can't wait use this to make my Nutella Banana Bread." The picture shows a traditional jar of Nutella with a custom alteration. At the top of the jar where the brand usually lists its name, the word Cat showed prominent placement in the signature two-tone look and brand font. Essentially, Cora has her own custom jar. Comments followed, sharing the expected "wow," "want", and "jealous" lineup of envious praise.

One fan appreciated the clarification, however, adding the joke, "Thank god!I thought it was a horrible new flavor!!"

What really had fans thrilled on both Twitter and Insta where the post was shared, however, was the concept of chocolate hazelnut banana bread. As one Twitter user says, "Recipe please?! That sounds amazing!!!"