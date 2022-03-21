What Makes This Rhode Island Easter Egg Hunt So Challenging
Easter is known for eggs decorated in every hue from pastel to neon, but the Audubon Society of Rhode Island is hosting egg hunts on April 9 in more realistic fashion. Called "Camouflaged Egg Hunts," children aged 3 to 10 will either enjoy or become incredibly frustrated by hunting more realistically-hued eggs in shades of brown, per 1420 WBSM. Don't worry if your egg-hunter needs a little bit of whimsy to look forward to. The society will also hide a select number of golden eggs, filled with special prizes.
These egg hunts are likely to far outlast the standard hunts, which are typically over within minutes, if not seconds. Hunters will have to look far more closely to find naturally colored eggs hidden among the natural environment of the Rhode Island landscape!
If you're local to Rhode Island and want to participate, the egg hunts will start promptly at 10 a.m. on April 9. These rain-or-shine events will take place in four separate locations:
-
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol (on Hope Street)
-
Powder Mill Ledges in Smithfield (12 Sanderson Road)
-
Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge in Exeter (99 Pardon Joslin Road)
-
Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk (301 Brown Avenue)
These events will make the kids really work for it, so each egg found will no doubt be an even sweeter reward!
How to have your own camouflage Easter egg hunt
Even if Rhode Island is pretty far away as the bunny hops, that doesn't mean you can't emulate the Audubon Society's genius events. Simply purchase or make your own camo-style Easter eggs and sit back as the kids struggle (just a bit).
For example, last year saw the candy brand Skittles release packages of "Impossible Egg Hunt" Skittles, per Audacy. Individually-wrapped candies come in packaging that's tough to spot, including found-in-nature patterns like tree bark, snow, and grass. Asphalt and kitchen tile are two other options. Or, you can always purchase camo plastic Easter eggs and fill them up with candy, like these from Amazon.
People who simply love to dye Easter eggs can always follow a recipe or two to make more naturally colored options. For example, Allrecipes suggests using yellow onion skins to create natural dye that turns eggs a lovely rust color, or spinach to create a realistically green egg dye.
Even though the new Easter egg hunt trend is camo-inspired, it's easy enough to spot a fun, new twist on a classic activity. Happy hunting!