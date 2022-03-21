What Makes This Rhode Island Easter Egg Hunt So Challenging

Easter is known for eggs decorated in every hue from pastel to neon, but the Audubon Society of Rhode Island is hosting egg hunts on April 9 in more realistic fashion. Called "Camouflaged Egg Hunts," children aged 3 to 10 will either enjoy or become incredibly frustrated by hunting more realistically-hued eggs in shades of brown, per 1420 WBSM. Don't worry if your egg-hunter needs a little bit of whimsy to look forward to. The society will also hide a select number of golden eggs, filled with special prizes.

These egg hunts are likely to far outlast the standard hunts, which are typically over within minutes, if not seconds. Hunters will have to look far more closely to find naturally colored eggs hidden among the natural environment of the Rhode Island landscape!

If you're local to Rhode Island and want to participate, the egg hunts will start promptly at 10 a.m. on April 9. These rain-or-shine events will take place in four separate locations:

Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol (on Hope Street)

Powder Mill Ledges in Smithfield (12 Sanderson Road)

Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge in Exeter (99 Pardon Joslin Road)

Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk (301 Brown Avenue)

These events will make the kids really work for it, so each egg found will no doubt be an even sweeter reward!