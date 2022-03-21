The Reason Cavendish Farms Just Recalled Its Hash Brown Patties

Cavendish Farms, which you may know for its frozen french fries and hash browns, was created in 1980, after Irving Group bought out C.M. Mclean's processing facility in Canada. By 2001, the Cavendish Farms brand expanded its production to facilities in the United States. Now, as North America's fourth largest frozen potato processor, the company goes through more than 1.4 billion pounds of potatoes each year (via Prince Edward Island Government). That's a whole lot of crinkle cut fries and hash brown waffles.

Unfortunately for potato consumers, the brand recently issued a recall on its frozen hash brown products — specifically, its hash brown patties. You can rest easy knowing that the recall isn't due to the products inadvertently containing golf ball materials or bits of glass, as has been the case with other scary food recalls. The culprit, however, is an undeclared allergen, a huge danger for those who have a certain common dietary restriction.