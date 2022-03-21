Giada DeLaurentiis' 'Skinny' Chicken Parmesan Recipe Is Turning Heads

Giada DeLaurentiis posted her chicken parmesan recipe on TikTok, and fans can't get enough of the video. In the post, DeLaurentiis whips up a marinade that she coats her chicken in before it hits a hot pan. She then tops the fried chicken with some marinara sauce and cheese before placing it under the broiler. The recipe eschews any kind of deep frying or added bread crumbs, and folks can't get enough of the take on the dish.

Users jumped in with replies like, "Omg Giada I love the towel lol instead of an apron so cute and looks delicious. I love how you say parmigiano," and, "Now I'm hungry." Others commented with takes like, "Omg I love you and your food ideas!!!! Number one fan!!!!," and, "This actually looks really good!!"

The recipe inspired some to start cooking, like one user who said, "I wanna make this! And I want that salt!" Another TikToker also noted, "Yum! She also turned me onto 2 amazing foods: the restaurant that serves your favorite lasagna verde and Tom Douglas's crab cakes." One user summed up the whole mood of the post, replying with, "I just got so happy seeing you omg I used to watch your show allll the time when I was little."

Few can deny that DeLaurentiis found the ideal take on a skinny chicken parmesan that struck all the right chords with her followers.