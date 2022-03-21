The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.

Perhaps the reason for this is explained in the description that USA Today gave The Fresh Market. Noting that it drew inspiration from European markets, the description says that The Fresh Market became "a place where shoppers could have a more intimate and personalized experience than the warehouse-style supermarkets of the time."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the best in America again," Jason Potter, the CEO of The Fresh Market, said in a statement, via Supermarket News.