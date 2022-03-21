Instagram Is Loving Michael Symon's Sweet Tribute To Dom De Marco

Dom De Marco made waves in the New York pizza scene. According to NPR, the chef moved from Italy and opened his Brooklyn pizza joint in 1965. De Marco lovingly topped each pie with some homegrown basil and eventually helped popularize the traditional Italian pizza that comes topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, and olive oil. Through his hard work, De Marco brought some serious attention to this style of pizza and many remember him as a seminal figure in the food world for this reason.

Recently, De Marco died at 85-years-old. Michael Symon ranks as one of the figures who remembers this cooking figure and posted a photo in remembrance on Instagram. Symon posted a photo of De Marco pulling a pizza out of a brick oven alongside a caption reading, "May the heavens smell like fresh cut basil ... RIP Dom .. no one did it better or influenced more."

Fans echoed the sentiment and loved the dedicated post on social media.