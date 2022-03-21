Instagram Is Loving Michael Symon's Sweet Tribute To Dom De Marco
Dom De Marco made waves in the New York pizza scene. According to NPR, the chef moved from Italy and opened his Brooklyn pizza joint in 1965. De Marco lovingly topped each pie with some homegrown basil and eventually helped popularize the traditional Italian pizza that comes topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, and olive oil. Through his hard work, De Marco brought some serious attention to this style of pizza and many remember him as a seminal figure in the food world for this reason.
Recently, De Marco died at 85-years-old. Michael Symon ranks as one of the figures who remembers this cooking figure and posted a photo in remembrance on Instagram. Symon posted a photo of De Marco pulling a pizza out of a brick oven alongside a caption reading, "May the heavens smell like fresh cut basil ... RIP Dom .. no one did it better or influenced more."
Fans echoed the sentiment and loved the dedicated post on social media.
A heartfelt remembrance from Michael Symon
Fans poured in to remember the late chef and reminisced on in the comments section of Symon's Instagram post. Followers remembered De Marco via comments like, "So lucky to live only blocks away from Difara's," and, "Sorry for your loss and to the family. Sending Prayers to all of you." Others chimed in with, "May the choirs of angels come to greet him and lead him to paradise. RIP Dom," while another identified De Marco from television, saying, "I saw his work on "somebody Feed Phil" the nyc episode. So sad."
Some users joined in with, "Sweetest picture seeing someone doing their life's work at his age. Sorry for the loss," and, "Broke my heart Dom was THE MAN." One user's comment echoed the entire thread — "Sorry for your loss. Heaven will be eating good." Many paid their respects to the late chef and everyone could agree with Symon in the fact that De Marco will be missed by all.