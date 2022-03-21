What Makes The Watermelon Diet Such A Bad Idea

Season 2 of Netflix's "Cheer" docuseries dropped earlier this year. Even if you're not interested in competitive cheerleading, you may have heard about a diet trend that seems to have gained popularity, in part, because of the show: the watermelon diet. "Cheer" star Gabi Butler explained how the diet works to Extra. "It actually is very good for you and like removing all that toxic stuff," she said. "What watermelon does is it basically clears everything because it is mostly water." To clarify, the watermelon diet is a literal diet of watermelons and nothing else.

What do health professionals think of the trend? In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert, RDN, was not on board with a diet consisting purely of watermelon. "While watermelon is a great addition to a whole food, plant based diet, it is unsuitable as the sole source of daily calories and nutrients," she said. Talking with Cosmopolitan, nutritionist Signe Svanfeldt, who works with the nutrition-tracking app Lifesum, emphasized that no single food can give you a balanced diet. Moreover, she said, our bodies already "cleanse" themselves thanks to our kidneys and livers, so a watermelon diet isn't necessary for toxin-flushing.