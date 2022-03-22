Amazon Fresh Just Jumped On The Plant-Based Bandwagon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So, it turns out you really can order just about anything on Amazon. Adding to the mega-corps' growing list of private label options — vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians can now select from the house "Fresh" brand for their plant-based food needs (per Food Dive). It's worth noting, however, that plant-based and vegan can be different. This food line launch includes the introduction of 15 new products in addition to adding to its growing Fresh brand lineup.

Meatballs and nuggets join a list of burgers and patties in this new collection. As shared with Veg News, an Amazon spokesperson describes, "With Fresh Plant-Based, we offer customers a selection of affordable favorites that are free from animal products and full of flavor. Fresh Plant-Based has the essentials customers need to create a healthier meal that will satisfy the whole family and won't break the bank." The Amazon representative adds, "At Amazon, we obsess over quality products and great selection and strive to respond to customer's needs by giving them choices that fit any lifestyle."

Veg News also shares that the plant-based product line was first introduced in November online and will be in 25 different Amazon Fresh physical stores this March. Although Fresh is not available everywhere just yet, for the areas it is, Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the plant-based products throughout March in celebration of the launch. In addition, the line is eligible for SNAP-based food benefits.

But more importantly, how does the food taste?