McDonald's Japan Is Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season In The Sweetest Way

Cherry blossom season is more than just a time to see Japan's iconic sakura in bloom – it's time to celebrate the coming of spring. And along with that comes the practice of Hanami, or having picnics in cherry blossom-filled parks across the country to enjoy the change in seasons and to take in the views.

While sakura flowers can't be picked off trees and consumed as is, their petals can be – and are – used to make different delicacies. Gurunavi says blossoms can be pickled in vinegar or freeze-dried; sakura petals can also be salted and ground into a powder. The versatile plant can taste even sweeter than it smells, serving as the inspiration for different traditional desserts, such as sakura-an, which brings together salted sakura leaves and white bean paste. Sakura kanten, or jellied desserts, feature the flower's petals. Sakura cakes combine fresh whipped cream and sakura petals that are "baked into the cake batter." Then there is the sakura mochi – a folded rice cake with a red bean paste wrapped in a cherry blossom leaf. And it is this traditional, seasonal treat that inspired McDonald's Japan to come up with a limited-time offer for this year's cherry blossom season.