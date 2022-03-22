Washington, DC Is Suing Grubhub. Here's Why

NPR reports that DC plans to sue Grubhub over the fact that the company claims that it hosts over 1,000 restaurants on its app, while in reality, many businesses on the platform have never agreed to any form of partnership and these restaurants never consented to feature their likeness in association with the business. The case also claims that the listed prices appear higher than those found at the restaurants. The plaintiffs also argue that the restaurant hides a varieties of fees that get lumped into the tax sections as well.

The accusers claim that these malicious practices mislead consumers and at worst, prove deceptive and coercive. But according to Restaurant Dive, Grubhub denied these allegations, and said they did not break any of DC's laws. The company claims that they never broke agreed upon contracts made with restaurants, and additionally no longer provide branded imaging for affiliated restaurants.

This lawsuit follows a long string of cases against similar delivery services. Chicago recently sued DoorDash and Grubhub over similar business practices, and San Francisco claimed several delivery apps broke Californian laws through similar means. Only time can tell what happens to Grubhub, but its future looks shaky in DC.