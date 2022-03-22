A Popular Trader Joe's Ice Cream Flavor Is Back And Shoppers Are Thrilled

Spring is officially here, which means warm weather and longer days are finally on the horizon. But this time of year doesn't just mean the return of pleasant weather — it also means the return of many of our favorite warm weather treats. And the number one treat that most people can't wait to enjoy? Ice cream. According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll in 2015, ice cream is the nation's favorite summer food, with two out of three Americans ranking it higher than other classic summer foods like burgers and pie (via PR Newswire).

It's official: People love ice cream in the summer, and we can't say we blame them. It is the perfect blend of sweet, creamy, and refreshing, and it is available in a wide variety of flavors, so there is sure to be an ice cream out there for everyone. And just recently, a crowd-pleasing ice cream flavor returned to shelves at Trader Joe's — and it had ice cream fans raving. The store's popular Coffee Bean Hold the Cones ice cream flavor is back for the summer, and many shoppers can't wait to stock up on this delicious seasonal treat just in time for spring.