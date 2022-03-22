Brazi Bites Just Went Gluten-Free With Its Newest Snack

Gluten is a protein that naturally occurs in wheat and other grains, and is also occasionally added to processed foods to improve the flavor and texture, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. While gluten is not a problem for most people, it is difficult for the body's digestive enzymes to completely break down the protein — and some people have dietary sensitivities that make it hard for their bodies to process the undigested gluten, which can lead to problems like bloating and diarrhea, and even skin rashes. Therefore, people with Celiac disease or other gluten intolerances avoid including the ingredient in their diets for these health reasons.

The number of people following a gluten-free diet has been on the rise over the past decade, with around 3.1 million people identifying as gluten-free in the United States as of 2017, according to Forbes. Luckily, there are an number of brands that have made it easier to find good-tasting foods that are gluten-free in order to help cater to this growing demographic. Brazi Bites is the latest, making their Latin-inspired snacks even more inclusive with the launch of their newest line of gluten-free Better For You Pizza Bites. So even those who do not eat wheat can still enjoy a tasty, savory pizza bite, according to a press release shared on PR Newswire.